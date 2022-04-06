  • ITVI.USA
    12,754.000
    -167.130
    -1.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.896
    0.010
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    12.150
    -0.360
    -2.9%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,807.870
    -162.810
    -1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.790
    -0.040
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.260
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.780
    -0.020
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.380
    -0.120
    -4.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    -0.090
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.090
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    2.000
    1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Shipping the unusual

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Less than a minute

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are hitting on the home goods supply chain; unusual freight; what the data is saying about demand; more logistics groups banding together to support Ukraine; mental health; and the latest in news and markets.

With special guests Chad Carleton, COO at Everything Kitchens; Jagan Reddy, co-founder of Semicab; Steven Tittle, owner-operator at Gateway OT; and Frazer Kinsley, co-founder at Kinsley Partners.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.