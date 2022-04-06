Shipping the unusual

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are hitting on the home goods supply chain; unusual freight; what the data is saying about demand; more logistics groups banding together to support Ukraine; mental health; and the latest in news and markets.

With special guests Chad Carleton, COO at Everything Kitchens; Jagan Reddy, co-founder of Semicab; Steven Tittle, owner-operator at Gateway OT; and Frazer Kinsley, co-founder at Kinsley Partners.

