Showing true driver appreciation — Cyberly

It’s Truck Driver Appreciation Week and that means you’ve likely seen several posts on your social media feeds “thanking a trucker.” But what are some things you can do beyond a social media post? On this episode of Cyberly, Blythe Brumleve is breaking down some campaigns being run by some of the bigger companies and sharing what truckers have said they want during this week and year-round.

In addition to this, she chats with Workhound CEO Max Farrell to get the full story on driver feedback, and Chris Bright from No Limit Truck Co. is telling us how he grew his last-mile fleet and is now helping others do the same.



You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.