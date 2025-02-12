Small carrier market update: The freight market’s slow, steady climb toward tightening

If you’re a small carrier, you’re likely wondering what happened to the shift in the market — the key word here is gradual. While many of the signals point to a tightening freight market, the reality is that the road back to a balanced supply-and-demand cycle is moving at a slow crawl rather than a sprint.

According to recent public carrier earnings reports, we’re not yet at a full-scale market correction. As FreightWaves’ JP Hampstead pointed out, progress in tightening capacity and rising rates remains slow and halting. The data backs this up. Knight-Swift, the nation’s largest truckload carrier, saw a 0.7% decline in truckload revenue per loaded mile, even after a 6% reduction in active tractors to boost efficiency.

What does that mean for you as a small carrier? It means you need to be surgical with your decision-making — because while the broader market is showing improvement, profitability still comes down to knowing where and when to run.

Spot market trends: Are we finally seeing some life?

One of the biggest indicators that capacity is tightening is the rise in tender rejection rates — a sign that carriers are starting to reject contract freight in favor of higher-paying spot market loads. Tender rejections are up nearly 1% month-over-month and significantly higher than the past two Januarys. This suggests that carriers are beginning to regain some control over pricing power.



