Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit to hit FreightWaves virtual stage on June 15

The Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit will take place on Wednesday, June 15. Leaders from across the industry will provide critical information and insights needed to streamline operations and improve bottom lines.

Speakers and topics

Each FreightWaves virtual event presents a special lineup of key business leaders, industry experts and entrepreneurs. Among the confirmed key speakers at the Summit are: Matt Parry, Senior Vice President of Werner Logistics; Paul Estrada of PE Consulting; and Prasad Gollapalli, the founder, Strategic Advisor & CCO of Trucker Tools. In addition, Craig Fuller, the founder and CEO of FreightWaves, and Kevin Hill, FreightWaves’ Vice President of Communities & Research, will take part.

Featured topics to be covered at the Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit include:

Rising costs and fleet ownership

Spot market challenges for small fleets

Maximizing the RFP process with shippers

How AB5 might impact leased owner-operators

How you’re preparing for emissions regulations (CARB)

How are you embracing electrification?

Positive relationships with intermediaries

Staying profitable by knowing your operating costs

These topics and the speakers that will address them are chosen to provide you with key data, valuable advice and insights to help you meet the challenges of the road.

Through informative fireside chats, you will receive updates on the latest industry regulations and driver issues. Speakers will also help you find solutions through relevant and actionable information, streamed directly to your device.

Networking

Although the Summit is a streaming event, FreightWaves leads the industry in providing opportunities for real-time networking. You can join the conversation, live! Virtual networking allows you to share your thoughts with other event attendees and ask the speakers questions.

Don't miss the Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit, which will kick-off live at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 15!