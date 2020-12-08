‘Snapping the chalk line’: An OWS update on Tiberius

Operation Warp Speed gave an update to reporters Monday afternoon on Tiberius, the visualization and analytics platform that will provide a complete snapshot of all vaccine needs and distribution in the United States and jurisdictions.

Deacon Maddox, OWS chief of plans, operations and analysis, explained that data on the Tiberius platform will span reported COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccine availability. This information, Maddox said, will help states and U.S. jurisdictions make informed decisions on directing OWS on vaccine allotments. Even though Pfizer is using its own logistics system, OWS will inform Pfizer ground logistics, UPS and FedEx on where to send the Pfizer shipments.

“All data [in Tiberius] comes in as layers so they can be toggled on and off,” Maddox said. “Data is by ZIP code and county level.”

Army Col. RJ Mikesh, OWS Information Technology lead, explained the logistics data will be as close to real time as possible. The data from the administrative sites on both vaccination and supply are anticipated to be in the system within 24-72 hours.

“Our principal tenants are visibility to see where vaccines are at the key moments of manufacturing, distribution, in route to delivery and inventory on hand,” said Mikesh.

It was emphasized several times on the call that pursuant to data use agreements, no personal patient information, including drivers’ licenses or Social Security numbers, would be taken or stored — only the patient’s date of birth. Administrative sites as well as commercial partners, MHA, CVS and Walgreens, are connected into the Tiberius system and will provide OWS with the inoculation and vaccine supply information.

Mikesh said the state vaccination data will be uploaded and stored in a cybersecured data clearinghouse.

“It helps us with rapidly accessing the vaccination reporting of the population, any [infection] uptick information, as well as understanding pockets of under-vaccination,” Mikesh explained. “[This] helps us with the logistics components of the operation so we can see when people need more vaccine.”

Mikesh added, “This gives us an ability to do first-dose verification. It’s important when a person gets a second dose, they get the same manufacturer.”

Based on the data stored on the platform, Maddox said if there were a virus bloom in a particular area, states could quickly decide to move vaccine from one ZIP code to another.

“We imagine a flow of vaccine and orders going 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so if a bloom occurs, they tell us where to ship the vaccine,” said Maddox.

There are two apps available for those planning state vaccine distribution. The first is the allocation app, which provides a complete record of all state vaccine orders, vaccine inventories as well as what is in the strategic reserve.

Another logistical app for state planners is the microplanning app, where they will have access to the federal inventory and data on their supply chain so they can make allotment decisions.

“A hub-and-spoke plan for the states will be coming later this week,” said Maddox. “That capability will be important for the Pfizer vaccine.”

In addition to the platform where states can place orders with OWS, Maddox explained a separate marketplace will go live later this week which would enable states and jurisdictions to directly communicate with each other.

“This would provide a way for jurisdictions to coordinate and negotiate the movement of the vaccine to other locations,” Maddox said. “The federal government does not want to be involved in that. That is a jurisdiction decision. We drive towards fair distribution of the vaccine, but if a coordination does need to occur, we will provide a marketplace for them to do that.”

A marketplace scenario described on the call was a rural town looking to trade its Pfizer vaccine allotment with an urban city in exchange for the Moderna vaccine, if approved.

Mikesh added, “I don’t want to say we will let states barter, but the vision of the marketplace is to allow states to make trades if needed.”

OWS said if the vaccine is approved by the FDA this Friday, shipments would go out on Saturday and be delivered to locations by Monday.

“We will move the coronavirus vaccine within 24 hours of approval,” said Mikesh.

Mikesh said OWS will be in constant communication with Pfizer, receiving updates on Thursdays on the amount of vaccine manufactured and available for delivery.

“On Thursday night we would then snap the chalk line and publish the information on Friday,” explained Mikesh. “States can then place orders and the vaccine would be delivered in 24-48 hours.”