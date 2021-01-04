Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
Snowstorms continue this week for Northwest truckers

Most issues will be in Cascades, Sierra Nevada, northern Rockies

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist
Monday, January 4, 2021
0 8 1 minute read
Snowy mountain highway in California.
(Photo: Caltrans)

The parade of snowstorms that began in the Northwest several days ago marches on. Truckers will have to chain up heading through high elevations of the Cascades, Sierra Nevada and northern Rockies this week as periods of heavy snowfall and gusty winds continue.

Look for moderate to locally major disruptions in supply chains, freight flows and business operations as three strong cold fronts slam the region. Delays in surface and air transportation are likely.

Included in the potential impact zone are portions of I-80, I-84 and I-90 in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho and Montana. Trouble spots include but are not limited to Snoqualmie, Lookout, Stevens, Donner, Carson and McKenzie passes.

According to the National Weather Service, some places received more than 24 inches of snowfall over the weekend. Some areas could see 12 to 24 inches of new snowfall Monday through Tuesday, followed by at least another 12 inches by the end of the week. Heavy accumulations will also hit portions of southern Alberta and British Columbia, Canada. Occasional wind gusts of 40-plus mph will produce blowing snow and whiteout conditions in some spots.

Meanwhile, in the lower elevations and valleys, rain may be heavy at times. Localized flooding will be possible from Vancouver, Canada, to Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

As of Monday morning, it looks as if the rest of the country will be spared from major snowstorms this week. Forecast updates will be posted on the FreightWaves website and social accounts.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

