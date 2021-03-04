  • ITVI.USA
    15,848.330
    44.000
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.530
    0.380
    1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,829.380
    38.330
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.620
    0.040
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.140
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.630
    0.320
    9.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.520
    0.120
    8.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.880
    0.210
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.200
    9.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.260
    0.190
    6.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,848.330
    44.000
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.530
    0.380
    1.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,829.380
    38.330
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.620
    0.040
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.140
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.630
    0.320
    9.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.520
    0.120
    8.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.880
    0.210
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.200
    9.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.260
    0.190
    6.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Snowstorms returning soon for Northwest truckers

First storm coming as early as Friday, with more over the next several days

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Thursday, March 4, 2021
0 9 1 minute read
Highway department truck with "Chains Required" sign along a snowy California road.
(Photo: Caltrans)

After about a week of quiet weather, another series of snowstorms will return to the mountains of the northwestern U.S. and southwestern Canada beginning Friday.

Some parts of the region had more than 6 feet of snowfall over a week’s time, from a series of storms that ended late last weekend. This next parade of storms may not produce as much snow. However, truckers will still have to chain up, hitting delays at times through the Cascades and Sierra Nevada during the next seven to 10 days.

When all is said and done with this extended event, snowfall totals could approach 36 inches in the higher elevations of the Cascades in Washington, Oregon and northern California, as well as the Sierra Nevada. Isolated higher totals are possible. Some of the storms will produce gusty winds, leading to occasional blowing snow and whiteout conditions.

Main interstates within the potential impact zone include I-5, I-80, I-84 and I-90, as well as U.S. highways 2, 12, 26, 50, 97, 199 and 395.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall will drench valleys and lower elevations of the Northwest, with totals of up to 4 inches. The heaviest rainfall will likely hit from I-5 to the coast, including Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Additionally, the heavier rainfall may cause localized higher impacts due to flooding and mudslides, also impacting U.S. Highway 101.

Other notable weather

Watch out for heavy snowfall and periods of whiteout conditions Thursday in the high elevations of southern Colorado and northern New Mexico. This storm will impact travel on U.S. Highway 550, known as the Million Dollar Highway, as well as U.S. highways 84 and 160. Some tricky spots include Silverton, Rico and Hesperus, Colorado, and Chama, New Mexico. At the same time, light to moderate snow will hit parts of I-25, between Denver and Colorado Springs.

Strong wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph will increase the risk of rollovers Thursday and Friday in far northern California and southern Oregon. This will affect drivers on sections of I-5, from Weed, California, to Medford, Oregon.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Tags
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Thursday, March 4, 2021
0 9 1 minute read
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc