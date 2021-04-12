  • ITVI.USA
    15,080.610
    25.960
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.600
    -0.030
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,064.620
    25.550
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.660
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    0.130
    4.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.250
    0.060
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    -0.030
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.080
    -3.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.420
    0.140
    4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,080.610
    25.960
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.600
    -0.030
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,064.620
    25.550
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.660
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    0.130
    4.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.250
    0.060
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    -0.030
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.080
    -3.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.420
    0.140
    4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    0.000
    0%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Snowy week ahead for Rockies truckers

Up to 12 inches possible in some spots

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Monday, April 12, 2021
0 267 1 minute read
Tractor-trailers on a snowy Colorado highway.
(Photo: Colorado DOT)

Old Man Winter will hang around the Rockies this week, dumping heavy snow in some spots. Winds will be whipping, too, making travel a bit dicey for drivers who are deadheading (hauling empty trailers) or carrying light loads.

The worst conditions will likely happen Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly from west of Denver in Colorado to southern Idaho, western Wyoming, southern Montana and eastern Nevada. Total snow amounts will depend on exact location and elevation, but some areas could see up to 12 inches while other locations get only a few inches.

Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph at times, with periods of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

The National Weather Service had not issued any winter weather alerts as of early Monday, but this could change. Truckers will have to be ready to chain up in the impacted areas. Snow showers could linger in some parts of the Rockies later in the week.

Related: States with the strictest chain laws

Other notable weather this week

Drivers will also hit wintry weather Monday in the northern Plains. Look for snowy and slushy roads from eastern Montana to North Dakota and northern Minnesota, including areas along the U.S.-Canada border.

Beginning Tuesday, watch out for periods of potentially heavy rain and strong or severe thunderstorms in portions of the South and Plains. Some storms may produce flash flooding, hail and gusty winds.

“Exceptional drought” continues to parch the Southwest and Four Corners region. With little rain in sight this week, and the chance for gusty winds in some places, the risk of wildfires remains elevated. Smoke from existing or new fires may interfere with driving.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Logistics groups ready to help during potentially busy hurricane season

NOAA forms first partnership with offshore wind developer

Sandstorm, winds blamed for container ship fiasco in Suez Canal

Tags
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Monday, April 12, 2021
0 267 1 minute read
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc