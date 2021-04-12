Snowy week ahead for Rockies truckers

Old Man Winter will hang around the Rockies this week, dumping heavy snow in some spots. Winds will be whipping, too, making travel a bit dicey for drivers who are deadheading (hauling empty trailers) or carrying light loads.

The worst conditions will likely happen Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly from west of Denver in Colorado to southern Idaho, western Wyoming, southern Montana and eastern Nevada. Total snow amounts will depend on exact location and elevation, but some areas could see up to 12 inches while other locations get only a few inches.

Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph at times, with periods of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

The National Weather Service had not issued any winter weather alerts as of early Monday, but this could change. Truckers will have to be ready to chain up in the impacted areas. Snow showers could linger in some parts of the Rockies later in the week.

Other notable weather this week

Drivers will also hit wintry weather Monday in the northern Plains. Look for snowy and slushy roads from eastern Montana to North Dakota and northern Minnesota, including areas along the U.S.-Canada border.

Beginning Tuesday, watch out for periods of potentially heavy rain and strong or severe thunderstorms in portions of the South and Plains. Some storms may produce flash flooding, hail and gusty winds.

“Exceptional drought” continues to parch the Southwest and Four Corners region. With little rain in sight this week, and the chance for gusty winds in some places, the risk of wildfires remains elevated. Smoke from existing or new fires may interfere with driving.



