  • ITVI.USA
    15,875.260
    33.980
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.850
    -0.070
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,850.220
    31.800
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.540
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.850
    0.220
    8.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.310
    0.440
    15.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.400
    0.050
    3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.670
    0.660
    32.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.120
    0.240
    12.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.070
    0.300
    10.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,875.260
    33.980
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.850
    -0.070
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,850.220
    31.800
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.540
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.850
    0.220
    8.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.310
    0.440
    15.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.400
    0.050
    3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.670
    0.660
    32.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.120
    0.240
    12.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.070
    0.300
    10.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Soaking rains stick around South this week

Localized flooding, road closures possible from Texas to Florida

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Monday, March 1, 2021
0 82 1 minute read
Tractor-trailers heading down highway on a rainy night.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

With no major winter storms in the forecast this week for the continental U.S., the focus remains on wet weather in the South.

Parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys were soaked with 3 to 5 inches of rainfall over the weekend. Some areas were also hit with damaging winds and large hail. The frontal system that triggered the stormy weather will stall along the Gulf Coast, keeping chances high for disruptive storms to develop in that region. A low-pressure cell will travel along the front, making the system more unstable, possibly producing rainfall totals exceeding 4 inches.

Truckers will hit periods of heavy rainfall Monday through Wednesday across the Deep South, from eastern Texas to Florida. It could be heavy enough to drastically reduce visibility at times, possibly flooding some roads and interstate ramps. Any flooding should be localized, affecting mainly low-lying areas and places with poor drainage systems. Areas in the target zone include Houston and Texarkana, Texas; New Orleans; most of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia; as well as the Florida Panhandle

Some of the heaviest rain will occur underneath thunderstorms, but it’s unlikely that these storms will become severe as far as winds, hail or tornado potential.

Some areas that were drenched over the weekend could get wet again from Tuesday afternoon or evening into early Wednesday.

Other notable weather this week

Look for lake-effect snow showers Monday from upstate New York to northern New England. Also, wind gusts across the Northeast will reach 40 to 50 mph from late Monday afternoon into Tuesday. This includes the I-95 corridor, from Baltimore to Boston.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Tags
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Monday, March 1, 2021
0 82 1 minute read
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc