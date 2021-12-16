  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves Insiders PodcastNews

Solving the world’s hardest omnichannel logistics problems with Flexe

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, December 16, 2021
1 minute read

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Flexe vp of product and engineering Anthony Girolamo

Girolamo leads the product and engineering organization, and his teams are responsible for the development of the Flexe Logistics Platform and the capabilities that set Flexe apart. 

Prior to joining Flexe, Anthony spent 9 years at Amazon as a senior technical leader of Amazon Fulfillment Technologies and Supply Chain Optimization Technologies. He also held senior software engineering positions at Microsoft, and received both his BSE and MSE in Computer Science at the University of Michigan.

Flexe solves the hardest omnichannel logistics problems for the world’s largest retailers and brands. Integrating technology, open logistics networks, and elastic economic models allows Flexe customers to move fast, at scale, and with precision. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Seattle, Flexe brings deep logistics expertise and enterprise-grade technology to deliver innovative eCommerce fulfillment, retail distribution, same-day delivery, and network capacity programs to the Fortune 500.

Timothy Dooner Thursday, December 16, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

