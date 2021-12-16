Solving the world’s hardest omnichannel logistics problems with Flexe

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Flexe vp of product and engineering Anthony Girolamo.

Girolamo leads the product and engineering organization, and his teams are responsible for the development of the Flexe Logistics Platform and the capabilities that set Flexe apart.

Prior to joining Flexe, Anthony spent 9 years at Amazon as a senior technical leader of Amazon Fulfillment Technologies and Supply Chain Optimization Technologies. He also held senior software engineering positions at Microsoft, and received both his BSE and MSE in Computer Science at the University of Michigan.

Flexe solves the hardest omnichannel logistics problems for the world’s largest retailers and brands. Integrating technology, open logistics networks, and elastic economic models allows Flexe customers to move fast, at scale, and with precision. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Seattle, Flexe brings deep logistics expertise and enterprise-grade technology to deliver innovative eCommerce fulfillment, retail distribution, same-day delivery, and network capacity programs to the Fortune 500.

