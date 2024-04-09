SONAR data coming to Loadsmart’s ShipperGuide TMS

Loadsmart and SONAR have worked together for years to improve pricing accuracy and optimize freight procurement. The initiative started in 2020 as a way to help shippers and carriers better understand market rates and move away from the guessing game that comes with blindly using load boards. Today, Loadsmart continues to grow its solutions for shippers. The Loadsmart team believes strongly in the power of SONAR data and is bringing certain leading indicators to their own ShipperGuide TMS.

ShipperGuide TMS is a user-friendly transportation management system that provides shippers the ability to plan, procure and execute shipments for all modes with end-to-end visibility and control of their carrier network. ShipperGuide’s real-time spot and contract price comparison feature, now combined with SONAR’s market indicators, helps shippers know they are choosing a carrier with competitive prices for every shipment without sacrificing service.

More than just rates

SONAR offers more than $200 billion in annual domestic rate data to customers, but the most meaningful intel lives beyond rates. The Loadsmart team believes in this and is planning to deliver a simple way for shippers to view additional SONAR data within existing shipper workflows. Joint Loadsmart and SONAR customers will be able to access market-level Outbound Tender Reject Index (OTRI) data, along with Contract Rate Benchmark based on SONAR algorithms and data science inside ShipperGuide TMS. Stacking this onto the most accurate and unbiased high, medium and low contract rate data available to the market paints a picture of pricing and proactive market intelligence.



