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SONAR Launches Accepted Truckload Volume Index to Close the Gap Between Tendered and Moving Freight

Julie Van de Kamp
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Tender acceptance rates have long signaled stress in the truckload market — but until now, users had no direct index tracking the volume of freight that actually cleared that process and moved.

SONAR’s new Accepted SONAR Truckload Volume Index (ASTVI) fills that gap. The dataset family isolates accepted truckload demand by stripping out rejection activity, giving a cleaner read on what’s actually flowing through the market versus what was simply offered.

The index is available at the national, regional, and market levels and updates daily. It covers total accepted volume, van, and reefer — with week-over-week, month-over-month, and year-over-year change metrics for each.

The distinction between tendered and accepted freight is especially meaningful in soft market conditions, when routing guide compliance deteriorates and the spread between offered and accepted loads widens. ASTVI gives brokers, carriers, shippers, and analysts a direct view of that spread without having to manually back into it from multiple indices.

ASTVI is available now to SONAR subscribers, access a pre-made dashboard here. Full ticker documentation is available in SONAR’s Knolwdege Center.

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Julie Van de Kamp

Julie Van de Kamp, Chief Marketing and Operations Officer at FreightWaves SONAR, has spent nearly 20 years in the transportation industry. Prior to joining the SONAR team, Julie spent 16 years at U.S. Xpress serving in various Pricing, Sales, Customer Experience and Operations leadership roles. She's a graduate from the University of Wisconsin and holds an MBA from Emory University's Goizueta Business School. Julie resides in Chattanooga with her husband and their two children.