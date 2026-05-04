SONAR Launches Self-Serve Quick Rates — Freight Intelligence Without the Sales Call

Real-time spot rates, a built-in margin calculator, and a Chrome Extension — available to any individual user for $24.99/month, no demo required.

SONAR has launched a self-serve pricing tier that gives individual users direct access to its desktop rate intelligence tools — no sales call, no demo, and no contract required.

The new offering, called SONAR Quick Rates, is available starting at $24.99 per month and can be purchased immediately with a credit card at sonar.surf/signup. It is designed for individual users who want professional-grade rate data at a low price point, accessible directly from their desktop browser.

“Whether you use it as your primary rate source or as a second opinion on a lane, Quick Rates gives you the same TRAC Spot Rate data that freight professionals rely on — without the sales process,” the company said.

What’s Included

SONAR Quick Rates — available as the SONAR Rate Search plan — includes four core capabilities for desktop users:

Unlimited Spot Rate Searches — TRAC Spot Rates by lane and equipment type (Van, Reefer, Flatbed), with confidence scores, low/high range, and 7-day and 28-day trend data.

TRAC Spot Rates by lane and equipment type (Van, Reefer, Flatbed), with confidence scores, low/high range, and 7-day and 28-day trend data. Capacity Conditions — Live market tightness indicators and outbound tender rejection rates, so users know whether capacity is tightening or loosening on a given lane.

Live market tightness indicators and outbound tender rejection rates, so users know whether capacity is tightening or loosening on a given lane. Spot Market Conditions Map — A geographic view of current freight market conditions across U.S. regions.

A geographic view of current freight market conditions across U.S. regions. Quick Rates Chrome Extension — A browser extension that surfaces lane rates directly in Chrome without leaving a TMS, email, or any other workflow.

A built-in margin calculator is also included, allowing users to input a target margin and total miles to instantly see RPM, flat rate, sell rate, and percent margin.

How SONAR Rate Access Works Across Products

Quick Rates is one of several ways freight professionals can access SONAR data, depending on their needs:

Quick Rates (Rate Search) — $24.99/mo or $249/yr — Desktop

Self-serve, low-price-point access for individual users. Use it as your go-to rate data source or as a second opinion on any lane. Sign up instantly at sonar.surf/signup. No demo, no contract.

SONAR Blue to Blue — $9.99/mo — iOS App

SONAR’s mobile rate app for on-the-go access. Blue to Blue delivers spot rate data on iPhone, designed for users who need rate intelligence away from their desk. Download from the Apple app store.

FreightWaves Freight Market Monitor — $199/mo

A broader market intelligence product powered by SONAR data, covering live indices across rates, volumes, LMI, and macro indicators. Includes AI market interpretations, shareable snapshots, and a personalized My Charts workspace — built for analysts and strategists tracking freight market trends. Access it via getfreightdata.com.

Full SONAR UI — Request a Demo at gosonar.com

For users who need the complete SONAR platform — including dashboards, freight context, SITREPs, multi-modal data, contract benchmarking, and more — the full UI is available by request. Visit gosonar.com to schedule a demo.

Availability

SONAR Quick Rates is available now on desktop. Monthly subscriptions are $24.99/month; annual subscriptions are $249/year, saving approximately 17%. Sign up at sonar.surf/signup.

About SONAR

SONAR is a freight market intelligence platform. It aggregates data from thousands of sources to provide real-time visibility into freight rates, capacity, volumes, and market conditions across every major mode of transportation. It provides more than just data, but also research and context to understand trends and potential disruptions to your supply chain.