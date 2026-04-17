SONAR Launches Sitreps:

Expert-Authored Situation Reports Integrated Directly Into the Freight Intelligence Platform

SONAR Research team delivers deep market analysis on macro forces reshaping freight and supply chain — with live data built in

SONAR, the leading real-time freight market intelligence platform, today announced the launch of SONAR Sitreps — a new research product that delivers deep, expert-authored situation reports on the topics most critical to freight and supply chain professionals. Sitreps are available immediately to all current SONAR subscribers at no additional cost.

SONAR Sitreps are authored by SONAR’s internal team of market experts and executives — analysts who work with SONAR’s proprietary data signals every day — and are built directly into the platform so users can move from reading analysis to examining live market data without leaving their workflow.

“We’ve always believed that context and expertise are what separate intelligence from noise. SONAR gives the industry the most precise data available — now we’re pairing it with the research and interpretation that allows our customers to truly act on what the market is telling them.”— SONAR Research Team

Each SONAR Sitrep is delivered in three integrated formats:

Live Research Dashboard — SONAR data signals mapped in real time to the report’s thesis, updated continuously as market conditions evolve

Detailed Written Report — a full situation report covering the analytical thesis, data evidence, and market implications, exportable as a PDF

PowerPoint Overview — a presentation-ready slide deck for executive briefings, customer conversations, and internal strategy sessions Three Sitreps are available at launch, reflecting some of the most consequential macro developments currently affecting freight markets: US Industrials & the Iran War Premium — How the Iran conflict is widening, not narrowing, the US industrial cost advantage, and what STVIF.USA and FTI.USA confirm about the industrial freight mix

Fuel Surcharges in US Trucking: Mechanics, Math & Market Signals — The EIA-vs.-OPIS basis risk and cadence mismatch creating $0.08–$0.18/mi in avoidable FSC leakage, quantified through FUELS.USA and MPG.USA

AI Data Center Construction & The Freight Demand Shock — The largest privately-funded infrastructure program in American history and its confirmed impact on freight demand, already underway Subscribers can access SONAR Sitreps immediately by logging into the SONAR platform at sonar.surf and navigating to the new Sitreps tab in the main navigation. About SONAR SONAR is the leading real-time freight market intelligence platform, providing carriers, shippers, brokers, and financial professionals with the most comprehensive and precise data signals available in the freight industry. SONAR’s proprietary indices — including OTVI, OTRI, HAUL, and hundreds of others — give subscribers an unmatched view of supply, demand, capacity, and pricing across all major freight modes. Learn more at gosonar.com. Current customers can access sitreps at https://sonar.surf/sitreps