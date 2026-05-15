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SONAR Sitrep: Growing freight market raises driver demand, squeezing large carriers

Increasing freight volumes heightens competition for headcount hiring

Caleb Revill
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The April 2026 Bureau of Labor Statistics employment report delivered a headline gain of 4,300 truck transportation jobs –the largest single-month increase in nearly three years. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The freight market is showing unmistakable signs of recovery, but for large carriers, the good news comes with a significant catch. As van and flatbed volumes surge and rejection rates climb, the very conditions driving optimism are making it increasingly difficult for major fleets to recruit and retain drivers.

According to a recent SONAR Sitrep report, van volumes are currently 6.4% above the six-month average, and flatbed demand volumes have skyrocketed +77% compared to the prior period.

When freight volumes are robust, drivers prioritize higher-paying, higher-quality roles.

At the same time, the April 2026 Bureau of Labor Statistics employment report delivered a headline gain of 4,300 truck transportation jobs –the largest single-month increase in nearly three years. 

This is tilting the scales of power back toward the drivers, who now have more employment choices than in years prior. The competition is especially fierce for large fleets who are increasingly forced to pay a premium to maintain their headcount as capacity signals tighten organization-wide.

Don’t get caught off guard

Understanding the granular breakdown of demand by mode, the mode-specific pressures on flatbed capacity, and the multi-trillion dollar investment trajectories is critical for any transportation professional.

Discover the full ground-level logistics impact of the driver recruitment race. Sign up for SONAR today or request a demo here to read the full Sitrep and access our library of freight intelligence reports.

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Caleb Revill

Caleb Revill is a journalist, writer and lifelong learner working as a Junior Writer for Firecrown. When he isn't tackling breaking news, Caleb is on the lookout for fascinating feature stories. Every person has a story to tell, and Caleb wants to help share them! He can be contacted by email anytime at Caleb.Revill@firecrown.com.