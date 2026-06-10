SONAR Sitrep: How nuclear verdicts are reshaping carrier economics

Commercial trucking carriers are in an increasingly expensive legal bullseye.

A recent SONAR Sitrep report found that nuclear civil case verdicts, runaway litigation and massive jury awards are no longer just occasional anomalies –they have ballooned into systemic existential risks threatening carrier profitability across the U.S.

Defined as civil jury awards exceeding $10 million, “nuclear verdicts” are disproportionately targeting the transportation sector. Market intelligence shows that roughly one in four auto accident trials resulting in a $10 million-plus verdict involves a commercial trucking carrier.

Furthermore, trucking ranked third among all industries by nuclear verdict frequency in 2024.

The litigation cost surge Data tracked by Marathon Strategies highlights a record-setting surge in both the quantity and severity of these massive judgments: In 2024 alone, 135 nuclear verdicts totaling $31.3 billion were handed down across all industries –representing a 52% increase in cases and a staggering 116% jump in total value compared to 2023.

The trucking and automotive sectors absorbed $4.1 billion of that total across 15 major verdicts.

The median nuclear verdict reached $51 million in 2024, skyrocketing from $44 million in 2023 and just $21 million in 2020.

Whatsmore, “thermonuclear” verdicts exceeding $100 million surged by 81% in 2024 to 49 cases, with massive awards including a $160 million product liability judgment against Daimler Truck North America in Alabama. The real-world toll on operations The financial shockwave is filtering down directly to carrier balance sheets through skyrocketing insurance premiums, which hit an all-time record of $0.102 per mile in 2024. According to data from the American Research Institute (ATRI), commercial vehicle liability premiums rose 18.6% from 2021 to 2024, outpacing consumer inflation by 5.4 percentage points. Over that same period, per-mile liability losses surged 33.1% –even as actual crash rates fell by 2.6%. To maintain the same level of safety coverage they held in 2021, 33% of fleets have been forced to buy extra policy layers as excess insurance costs climb. The top states leading the cost surge are Nevada ($8.4B), California ($6.9B), Pennsylvania ($3.4B), Texas ($3B) and New York ($2.1B). Protect your fleet with advanced market intelligence In an era where plaintiff attorneys actively target commercial fleets as deep-pocketed defendants, navigating today’s trucking landscape requires more than just reactive safety policies. Knowing how, when and where litigation risks will drive up your operating costs is essential to maintaining profitability. Don’t let the next industry shift catch your logistics business off-guard. Sign up for SONAR today or request a demo here to unlock the full Nuclear Verdicts & the Trucking Profitability Crisis report and secure your competitive edge. [Access via SONAR] | [Access via FreightWaves Market Monitor]