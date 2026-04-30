SONAR Sitrep: US industrials, freight unexpected winners in Iran war

Contrary to consensus expectations, the ongoing conflict in Iran isn’t just a geopolitical risk – it is actively widening the U.S. industrial cost advantage.

While global competitors in Europe and Asia are grappling with surging gas prices and heavy war-risk premiums, the United States is emerging as a structural winner in heavy manufacturing.

The catalyst? The unique mechanics of “associated gas” – natural gas produced as a byproduct of oil drilling.

As elevated global crude oil (WTI) prices incentivize more domestic oil drilling, natural gas is flooding U.S. pipelines. With limited export relief valves, Henry Hub gas prices are actually dropping, giving American manufacturers a massive energy cost advantage over their global peers.

This industrial boom is already showing up in domestic freight market data. High-frequency SONAR indices confirm a sharp industrial mix shift favoring open-deck transport over consumer goods. Flatbed volumes (STVIF.USA) have skyrocketed 42% compared to their 6-month average, radically outpacing the 12% growth seen in dry van volumes (STVI.USA). This divergence is mirrored in pricing power: flatbed rates (FTI.USA) have surged 45% to an average of $3.97/mi, leaving van rate growth in the rearview mirror. The U.S. is rapidly capturing global market share in chemicals, fertilizers, plastics, metals and defense manufacturing – and flatbed carriers are reaping the immediate benefits. Want to understand how this geopolitical shift will reshape domestic supply chains and your routing guides? Read the full sitrep by signing up for SONAR or request a demo here. The full report includes deeper dives into: The Associated Gas Feedback Loop: The physics and supply surge mechanics keeping U.S. energy costs suppressed while global benchmarks spike.

Sector-by-Sector Cost Advantage Analysis: A breakdown of the specific manufacturing sectors positioned for the most explosive growth.

Shifting Manufacturing Postures: How the structural divergence in energy costs is permanently altering long-term industrial strategies.

Actionable Freight Forecasting: Deeper analysis on the widening gap between flatbed and van metrics, and what it means for capacity planning in the coming quarters. Sign up for SONAR today to access the full Freight Intelligence Report and keep your supply chain ahead of the curve.