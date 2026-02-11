Newsletters Contact Us

Inside SONAR

SONAR: The Ultimate Cure for Market Pain

Julie Van de Kamp
Use SONAR’s Forward-Looking Market Intelligence (NOT just historical data) as preventative medicine for your market pain.

Who SONAR Helps:

Avoid getting caught flat-footed, most tools tell you what has already happened, SONAR provides context and leading indicators to help you act proactively.

What competitors do:

Competitor TypeLimitation
Rate platforms (DAT, Truckstop, Xeneta, etc.)Benchmarking + backward-looking
TMS/ERP dataInternal only, no market signal
Consulting reportsStatic, lagging, quarterly
Forecasting modelsNarrow scope or rate-only

SONAR has:

A live macro supply–demand engine using:

  • Tender volumes (OTVI and STVI)
  • Tender rejections (OTRI and STRI)
  • Mode shifts (intermodal, ocean, air)
  • Macro flows
  • Seasonal + structural trend modeling

This is not a rate tool — it’s a market direction engine.

Julie Van de Kamp, Chief Marketing and Operations Officer at FreightWaves SONAR, has spent nearly 20 years in the transportation industry. Prior to joining the SONAR team, Julie spent 16 years at U.S. Xpress serving in various Pricing, Sales, Customer Experience and Operations leadership roles. She's a graduate from the University of Wisconsin and holds an MBA from Emory University's Goizueta Business School. Julie resides in Chattanooga with her husband and their two children.