SONAR: The Ultimate Cure for Market Pain

Use SONAR’s Forward-Looking Market Intelligence (NOT just historical data) as preventative medicine for your market pain.
Who SONAR Helps:
- Shippers struggling with RFPs containing “paper rates”, inaccurate rates or rates that aren’t in line with the current market.
- Brokers struggling with margin compression
- Carriers, Brokers and Shippers surprised by capacity swings
Avoid getting caught flat-footed, most tools tell you what has already happened, SONAR provides context and leading indicators to help you act proactively.
What competitors do:
|Competitor Type
|Limitation
|Rate platforms (DAT, Truckstop, Xeneta, etc.)
|Benchmarking + backward-looking
|TMS/ERP data
|Internal only, no market signal
|Consulting reports
|Static, lagging, quarterly
|Forecasting models
|Narrow scope or rate-only
SONAR has:
A live macro supply–demand engine using:
- Tender volumes (OTVI and STVI)
- Tender rejections (OTRI and STRI)
- Mode shifts (intermodal, ocean, air)
- Macro flows
- Seasonal + structural trend modeling
This is not a rate tool — it’s a market direction engine.