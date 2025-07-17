SONAR Unveils Redesigned Supply Chain Intelligence Platform with New Risk and Efficiency Quadrant

A completely redesigned experience for SONAR’s Supply Chain Intelligence (SCI) has been launched allowing SCI to deliver faster insights, deeper market intelligence, and more actionable guidance for shippers managing their RFPs.

The updated platform merges the previous Opportunity View and List View into a single, powerful page called Lane View. This consolidation allows users to drill into lane-level insights efficiently, see market performance across both Intermodal and Truckload, and access pricing benchmarks, guidance, and scoring within one streamlined interface.

Embedded in the new Lane View is a quadrant-based guidance system for risk and efficiency. This feature helps prioritize RFP strategy by categorizing lanes into four zones:

High Risk Zone: Lanes that are difficult to cover and where you are over market.

Carrier Dependent Zone: Lanes that are difficult to cover and where you are under market.

Savings Opportunity: Lanes that are easy to cover where you are over market.

Efficiency Zone: Top-performing lanes where you are under market and lanes are easy to cover.

These zones highlight where to focus time, renegotiate, or reallocate volume.