St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund raises over $10k at MATS 2026

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF) raised over $10,000 to support over-the-road drivers during the 2026 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) held March 26-28.

According to a recent SCF news release, the five-figure funds were generated primarily through the organization’s annual silent auction and direct booth donations. Professional driver Steve Jones also gave his 50/50 raffle winnings back to the charity.

“Every dollar raised helps us provide critical support to truckers and their families during some of the most challenging times in their lives,” said Courtney Niemann, executive director of SCF, in Thursday’s release.

SCF provides short-term emergency financial assistance to drivers who have been sidelined by illness or injury within the past year, helping cover household expenses during recovery.

Beyond emergency relief, the organization has increasingly invested in preventative care to address the long-term health challenges of a sedentary, on-the-road lifestyle. SCF currently operates five core wellness initiatives: the “Rigs Without Cigs” nicotine cessation program, vaccine vouchers, diabetes prevention, chronic disease management (the Long Haul program), and at-home cancer screenings.

The MATS fundraiser builds on a trend of growing, intentional industry support for the nonprofit. In February, the TravelCenters of America charity golf tournament raised a record-breaking $100,000 for the fund, marking the largest single-year contribution since the two organizations’ partnership began in 2017.