Steuart Walton, Cyrus Sigari to speak at The Future of Supply Chain

Steuart Walton and Cyrus Sigari will combine for “Northwest Arkansas: Creating the Silicon Valley of Transportation and Logistics,” a live fireside conversation on May 10 during The Future of Supply Chain.

According to Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of FreightWaves, “We are very excited to have Steuart and Cyrus as speakers at The Future of Supply Chain. It is a topic that both have impacted and will continue to impact. They are in the forefront of supply chains, particularly in the area of aviation. I am certain they will provide attendees with unique insights.”

About Steuart Walton

The grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton, Steuart Walton is the co-founder of Runway Group, a holding company that invests in real estate, hospitality and outdoor recreation in northwest Arkansas. He is also the founder and chairman of Game Composites, LLC, a company that designs and builds small composite aircraft. In addition, he serves on the board of directors of Walmart, the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. Born in Bentonville, Arkansas, Walton’s philanthropic efforts support his hometown and state.

About Cyrus Sigari

Sigari is an entrepreneur, aviation enthusiast and investor who promotes global mobility and sustainability. He is the co-founder and managing partner of UP.Partners and the executive chairman and co-founder of jetAVIVA. Earlier this year, he was appointed the chairman of the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Sigari led jetAVIVA as it became the largest private jet sales organization in the world as measured by total annual transaction volume. His passion for flight became a business that has helped thousands of individuals and companies enter and enjoy the world of jet ownership.

UP.Partners is a $200 million early-stage venture capital firm that invests in key enabling technologies that support a multi-dimensional future (drones, flying cars, etc.). Sigari is considered one of the world’s experts on the burgeoning field of advanced aerial mobility, which is forecast to be a $1.5 trillion market by 2040. In partnership with the Walton family in Bentonville, and the Perot family in Dallas, Sigari is responsible for hosting the UP.Summits. which Wired magazine called “The Secret Conference Plotting the Launch of Flying Cars.”

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (at podium) announces the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility. Cyrus Sigari is seen standing second from left. (Photo: governor.arkansas.gov)

Arkansas Council on Future Mobility

On February 22, Gov. Hutchinson announced the launch of the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility. Hutchinson proclaimed that Arkansas will continue to lead the world with smart mobility.

In addition to Sigari, representatives from Walmart, Canoo, J.B. Hunt, Entergy, the Arkansas Trucking Association, the Arkansas Auto Dealers Association, the University of Arkansas, Southern Arkansas University Tech, and several state agencies are serving on the council.

The council’s primary roles are to identify state laws that create barriers to advanced mobility and make policy recommendations for incentives that will support the development of advanced mobility. Members of the council are also actively searching for opportunities to work with innovative companies and create partnerships with businesses seeking to push the future of mobility. The council is scheduled to submit a final report to Gov. Hutchinson by November 30.

The Future of Supply Chain overview

FreightWaves is hosting an all-new freight experience that will bring together many of the greatest minds in the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries to share insights, predict future trends and showcase emerging technology at The Future of Supply Chain.

The event will take place on May 9-10, 2022, at the Rogers Convention Center in northwest Arkansas. It will include exclusive VIP experiences, rapid-fire demos, interactive sponsor kiosks and engaging discussions about the key factors impacting the supply chain. Attendees will learn how companies are digitally transforming the management of their supply chains, and explore the latest technology, newest applications, trends in education and continuing evolution of the overall supply chain.

For further information on the Future of Supply Chain, follow this link.

