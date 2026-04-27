STG Logistics nears bankruptcy exit

STG Logistics announced Monday that it has reached a settlement with minority lenders and plans to soon exit bankruptcy protection.

The intermodal marketing company said the recapitalization plan gives Fortress Investment Group and Invesco, among others, majority ownership in exchange for a $1-billion debt reduction (over 90% of outstanding debt) and up to $150 million in fresh capital.

The deal also settles litigation brought by the company’s minority lenders, who claimed their rights were impaired in a previous deal between STG and primary lenders.

STG said it has completed a “court-supervised marketing process” and is nearing a “fully consensual” exit from bankruptcy, pending final confirmation of the recapitalization plan.