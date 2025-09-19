Streamline 3PL fulfillment: Ordoro & Dropstream’s bold move

The Tech Roundup is a weekly rundown of advancements and news in the FreightTech space. This week: Ordoro & DropStream Partner to Streamline 3PL Fulfillment for E-commerce Merchants, PS Transportation Partners with Hyperscale Systems to Eliminate Driver Hold Times with VIC, a Breakthrough Digital Driver Assistant, HERE & Radaro Partner for Next-Gen Route Optimization and Tour Planning

Ordoro & DropStream partner to streamline 3PL fulfillment for E-commerce merchants

The challenges of scaling fulfillment in the E-commerce space often come down to the complexity of integrating multiple systems and partners. A new partnership between Ordoro, a company known for its centralized order and inventory management tools, and DropStream, which specializes in connecting merchants with warehouse management systems, is setting out to address this pain point.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

By combining their capabilities, the two companies aim to simplify the way merchants work with third-party logistics providers and cut down on the manual processes that often lead to inefficiencies and errors.

At the heart of the collaboration is DropStream’s ability to plug merchants into more than one hundred warehouse management systems without the need for lengthy custom development projects. Pre-built integrations mean that new 3PL partners can be onboarded quickly, reducing downtime and keeping operations moving at the speed of retail demand. Ordoro’s order management system, meanwhile, ensures that sales coming from different channels are captured in one place, providing merchants with a single view of their operations. This combination not only reduces the risk of human error but also allows for faster and more accurate fulfillment decisions.