Streamline 3PL fulfillment: Ordoro & Dropstream’s bold move

The Tech Roundup is a weekly rundown of advancements and news in the FreightTech space. This week: Ordoro & DropStream Partner to Streamline 3PL Fulfillment for E-commerce Merchants, PS Transportation Partners with Hyperscale Systems to Eliminate Driver Hold Times with VIC, a Breakthrough Digital Driver Assistant, HERE & Radaro Partner for Next-Gen Route Optimization and Tour Planning
Ordoro & DropStream partner to streamline 3PL fulfillment for E-commerce merchants
The challenges of scaling fulfillment in the E-commerce space often come down to the complexity of integrating multiple systems and partners. A new partnership between Ordoro, a company known for its centralized order and inventory management tools, and DropStream, which specializes in connecting merchants with warehouse management systems, is setting out to address this pain point.
Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at
F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.
Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next.
By combining their capabilities, the two companies aim to simplify the way merchants work with third-party logistics providers and cut down on the manual processes that often lead to inefficiencies and errors.
At the heart of the collaboration is DropStream’s ability to plug merchants into more than one hundred warehouse management systems without the need for lengthy custom development projects. Pre-built integrations mean that new 3PL partners can be onboarded quickly, reducing downtime and keeping operations moving at the speed of retail demand. Ordoro’s order management system, meanwhile, ensures that sales coming from different channels are captured in one place, providing merchants with a single view of their operations. This combination not only reduces the risk of human error but also allows for faster and more accurate fulfillment decisions.
Automation is another central promise of the partnership. By pairing DropStream’s rules engine with Ordoro’s inventory synchronization, merchants can design fulfillment flows that account for location, shipping priority, and stock availability. This makes it easier to direct orders to the right warehouse, avoid overselling, and deliver on customer expectations without relying on manual interventions. The automation also scales naturally, meaning that businesses can process a handful of orders each day or tens of thousands without a proportional increase in workload or staffing needs.
The benefits, however, will depend on how well these systems can accommodate edge cases. While pre-built integrations may be ideal for common workflows, businesses with specialized needs could still find themselves looking for customization or technical support. Likewise, the robustness of the warehouse management systems themselves will play a role in the overall reliability of the partnership. The effectiveness of this collaboration ultimately hinges on how well Ordoro and DropStream can handle data consistency, exception management, and returns processing.
“For over a decade, DropStream has been eliminating the friction between merchants and their fulfillment partners”, said Kyle O’Neill, Vice President of Commercial Solutions at DropStream. “Ordoro’s merchant first approach perfectly aligns with our philosophy of making powerful technology accessible. Together, we’re proving that sophisticated fulfillment doesn’t require an engineering team or enterprise budget.”
PS Transportation partners with hyperscale systems to eliminate driver hold times with VIC, a digital driver assistant
PS Transportation has announced a collaboration with Hyperscale Systems to introduce VIC, a digital driver assistant designed to reduce driver hold times, streamline communication, and improve operational visibility. This is part of a push in trucking and logistics toward leveraging digital tools not just for routing or dispatch, but directly enhancing the experience and efficiency of drivers on the ground.
The new digital assistant acts as a real-time interface between drivers and operations. Drivers will use VIC to log arrival and departure, report delays, get instructions, and receive updates from operations staff without having to rely solely on phone calls, paper forms, or waiting for manual communication.
Hyperscale Systems provides the backend infrastructure, enabling secure data transmission and integration with PS Transportation’s existing dispatch and tracking systems. Because VIC is digital and always connected, hold times that previously resulted when drivers were stuck waiting at loading docks, terminals, or paperwork checkpoints are expected to drop significantly. The assistant also helps flag exceptions early, so operations can intervene proactively rather than reactively.
Improved transparency is one of the biggest promises of the partnership.
Drivers are notoriously underserved when it comes to knowing what’s happening further upstream: expected wait times, required paperwork, inspection issues, or gate access delays. VIC aims to keep drivers informed about those matters, allowing them to anticipate problems and adjust where possible. On the operations side, PS Transportation gains more precise, timely data on where delays are occurring and why, which supports more accurate planning, better customer updates, and better utilization of fleet assets.
The successful rollout of VIC could meaningfully improve driver satisfaction, cut down wait times that cost both drivers and carriers, and make operations more predictable. For shippers and customers too, more visible supply chains and more reliable ETAs can improve trust and reduce friction. This signals that digital driver assistants may become standard in trucking, not just tools for back-office dispatchers but crucial interfaces for drivers themselves.
HERE & Radaro partner for next-gen route optimization and tour planning
HERE Technologies and Radaro are joining forces to bring advanced route optimization and tour planning to enterprise-grade logistics operations. The partnership combines HERE’s expertise in mapping and location intelligence with Radaro’s global last-mile delivery platform, which is already in use in more than sixty countries. Together, the two companies aim to help businesses improve the way they plan, execute, and monitor deliveries across complex networks.
Radaro will integrate HERE’s tour planning capabilities directly into its platform, giving users access to tools that account for the many real-world constraints of fleet operations. That means routes can be optimised not only around geography and traffic but also based on vehicle load, driver schedules, and infrastructure limitations like weight restrictions or low bridges. The integration extends across the entire delivery lifecycle, from initial planning and dispatch to live routing and post-trip performance analysis. By feeding back insights such as delivery-in-full and on-time metrics, the platform provides enterprises with the data they need to refine operations and meet service level commitments.
The partnership is significant because many last-mile operations still rely heavily on static plans that do not adjust well to disruptions or shifting customer demands. By incorporating HERE’s dynamic location intelligence, Radaro is making it possible for companies to respond to challenges in real time, reducing wasted mileage and improving customer satisfaction. Adoption, however, will depend on how seamlessly the new capabilities integrate with existing logistics systems and how clearly businesses can see the return on investment. Still, for enterprises managing large, diverse fleets, this collaboration represents a step toward smarter, more adaptive delivery networks.