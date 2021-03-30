  • ITVI.USA
    15,920.230
    -45.610
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    28.100
    -0.210
    -0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,894.060
    -44.070
    -0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.660
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,920.230
    -45.610
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    28.100
    -0.210
    -0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,894.060
    -44.070
    -0.3%
  • TLT.USA
    2.660
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
FreightWaves TVGreat Quarter, Guys podcastNews

Suez effects will touch American consumers — Great Quarter, Guys

Why everyone should care about getting freight back on track

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, March 30, 2021
0 3 1 minute read
[fw-muse-video id=”C5KnnTm”]

With freight delays already rolling in even as the Ever Given floats freely, Andrew Cox and Seth Holm debate the downstream effects awaiting U.S. ports and consumers on this episode of Great Quarter, Guys. 

They take this edition of “you care or nah?” to discuss the massive increase in consumer spending following the third stimulus check. Holm and Cox also talk about airline cargo demands, Nike retail strategy and news about Bed, Bath and Beyond.  

Cox and Holm are joined by Rick Helfenbein, former president and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, to discuss the Suez Canal blockage’s impact on the U.S. consumer. The three also debate China’s overnight squeeze on American brands.

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, March 30, 2021
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc