Super Bowl by the billions: 1.5B wings prepped for game day

As the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots converge to Levi’s Stadium to compete in Super Bowl LX, a massive logistical operation is culminating to fuel fans across the country.

The goods moved and costs associated with food and beverage consumption for the game are staggering, supported by a highly coordinated supply chain.

Truckloads of chicken

Americans are projected to eat 1.48 billion chicken wings while watching the game, according to the National Chicken Council. Transporting that many wings would require a convoy of more than 3,400 fully loaded semi-trucks.

Additionally, United Press International reported that about 130,000 tons of avocados were shipped from Michoacán, Mexico, to meet rising demand for guacamole. This is an increase of nearly 20% from last year.