Super Bowl freight swamps the Big Easy

As New Orleans prepares to host Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, a massive logistics operation is already in motion to ensure the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles goes off without a hitch. From the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy to the mountains of food and beverages that will fuel fans, the transportation and coordination required for this event are nothing short of staggering.

FedEx, the official delivery service of the NFL, kicked off the preparations by delivering the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy to New Orleans. The sterling silver masterpiece, crafted by Tiffany & Co., arrived at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in style, carried in a FedEx delivery van and escorted by 29-year FedEx veteran courier Mike Nunes and former New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister.

“FedEx is proud to play a pivotal role in this Super Bowl Week tradition for the 25th consecutive year,” Jenny Robertson, senior vice president of marketing and communications at FedEx, told the Memphis Commercial Appeal. The trophy’s arrival marks a milestone, as New Orleans ties Miami for hosting the most Super Bowls at 11, with the Caesars Superdome hosting its record-breaking eighth.

Behind the scenes, veritable armies of trucks and logistics professionals are working tirelessly to bring the Super Bowl to life. The playing field itself often travels on refrigerated trucks to ensure pristine condition upon arrival. Dozens more trucks are required to transport the elaborate stage, lighting and sound systems for the highly anticipated halftime show featuring Compton, California, rapper Kendrick Lamar.



