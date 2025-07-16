Supply Chain AI Symposium to feature execs from Augment, project44, GenLogs, and HappyRobot

FreightWaves is gearing up to host its pioneering Supply Chain AI Symposium at the historic International Spy Museum in Washington, DC, on July 30, 2025. The event promises to bring together a dynamic mix of industry leaders, innovators, and AI enthusiasts who are at the forefront of transforming the logistics landscape. Among the notable speakers at the symposium are Harish Abbott, Jett McCandless, Ryan Joyce, and Javi Palafox, whose experiences and insights into AI-driven advancements in FreightTech will help symposium attendees stay on the leading edge.

Harish Abbott, the CEO and Co-founder of Augment, stands out as a visionary in logistics technology. With an impressive background in e-commerce fulfillment and AI innovations, Abbott’s latest venture, Augment, is at the cutting-edge of enhancing productivity within the logistics industry. Augment’s platform focuses on automating routine tasks, thus boosting operator efficiency and turning complex operational challenges into innovative solutions. Abbott’s experience includes substantial roles at Amazon and the successful founding of companies like Deliverr, which have been pivotal in facilitating rapid, scalable logistics solutions across global supply networks. His leadership at Augment continues to address inefficiencies in logistics through AI, wielding the potential to drive substantial improvements in supply chain operations.

Jett McCandless, the Founder and CEO of project44, is another highlight of the symposium. Honored for his innovative contributions to supply chain intelligence, McCandless has been instrumental in redefining supply chain visibility. Project44, under his guidance, has become a trailblazer in utilizing SaaS technology to promote real-time visibility across global logistics networks. The company integrates data and automation to optimize transportation processes, significantly enhancing supply chain resilience and operational efficiency. McCandless, with over 20 years of experience, brings a wealth of knowledge in aligning traditional logistics practices with cutting-edge technology, having previously served in executive roles contributing to scaling operations and strategic growth at GlobalTranz.

Ryan Joyce, co-founder and CEO of GenLogs, merges his intelligence community expertise with logistics innovation. Having spent over a decade in U.S. intelligence and counter-terrorism, Joyce brings a unique perspective to the logistics industry by applying counter-terrorism methodologies to combat freight fraud and inefficiency. Through GenLogs’ cutting-edge freight intelligence platform, Joyce enhances supply chain visibility with real-time data insights using a nationwide sensor network. His leadership aims to provide brokers, carriers, and shippers with actionable intelligence to improve security and operational efficiency within the $7 trillion logistics market.