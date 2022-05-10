FOSC chat: Supply chain investment still attractive, says Houlihan Lokey’s Kaiser

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain live event in Rogers, Arkansas. For more information and content from the event, click here.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Sizing up the investment climate in the supply chain

DETAILS: The supply chain has been a hot area for capital. But with inflation surging and a downturn hitting the freight market, where will investors be putting their money?

SPEAKERS: Shane Kaiser, a managing director at Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) and FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller.

BIO: Kaiser is a managing director in Houlihan Lokey’s technology group, focusing on automotive, mobility and logistics. He has worked in investment banking since 2009. Before joining Houlihan Lokey, he served as a director with Portico Capital and worked as an investment banker at Barclays Capital and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

KEY QUOTES FROM KAISER

“There still is an appetite to put capital to work. You know, the private equity markets, as well as venture capital markets, are sitting on record amounts of capital, and they’ve got time horizons that they’re fighting against to invest. “Comparatively, the supply chain tech category has done a little bit better from a volatility standpoint. But there still has been compression.” “There’s going to be a bottom, hopefully … within the freight market.”