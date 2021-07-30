Supporting small US mask manufacturers ー Medically Necessary

In 2020, a wave of businesses started manufacturing personal protective equipment to make up for severe shortages. As demand for PPE has declined, many of those small businesses are now close to shutting down.

Matt Blois talks to Brent Dillie, founder and chairman of the American Mask Makers Association, a trade group representing these companies. Dillie also is the commercial director for Premium-PPE.

AMMA wants the federal government to immediately place orders with the small mask manufacturers so that they can stay afloat in the short term. In the long term, AMMA is looking to Congress for legislation that will support these companies.

The two discuss how manufacturers will survive as vaccine campaigns continue and demand for PPE slows, and if surging variants can boost demand again.



