Swaths of public carrier data is no longer accessible on FMCSA website

Several types of publicly available data recorded by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) have seemingly vanished from the Department of Transportation’s website.

The data affected includes company census files, crash files, inspections per unit, citations and more. Most links to these records – updated daily on the FMCSA website – are no longer working.

Users took to social media on Tuesday drawing attention to the removal of these documents. Garret Allen posted on X that while monthly snapshots for this data are still available, it’s not as helpful as the daily updated datasets.

FYI a significant amount of @FMCSA data was removed from public availability today.



Most of these were the daily update datasets. The monthly snapshots are still there (minus a handful).



If you are using @SearchCarriers or other vetting platforms, be aware the data may be 24… — Garrett 🤠 (@garrett_makes) September 16, 2025

The DOT and FMCSA have not made statements as to why the information is no longer accessible. FreightWaves has reached out for comment.