Synergy Logistics tackles costly warehouse downtime with ORCA

Chicago-based logistics firm Synergy Logistics announced the release of its hybrid warehouse management system (WMS), ORCA, at the MODEX supply chain trade show in Atlanta on Monday.

The company stated in a news release that its new WMS is designed to keep distribution centers running during costly internet and cloud outages. The technology aims to remedy downtime caused by these outages, which Synergy says costs operators as much as $100,000 per hour.

“The risk associated with cloud downtime is no longer hypothetical; it’s an existential threat,” said Brian Kirst, chief operating officer of Synergy Logistics, in the release. “With ORCA, we’re offering warehouses and fulfillment centers a robust and resilient solution that ensures continuous operation, even amid full connectivity losses. This is a fundamental shift in the industry and couldn’t come at a better time.”

The hybrid advantage

While many modern business systems rely entirely on cloud-only deployments, warehouse execution requires real-time, facility-level decisions. Brief disruptions in cloud connectivity can severely hamper operations that rely on robotics, conveyors, picking and shipping workflows.

ORCA addresses this vulnerability through a hybrid architecture. The system runs critical warehouse execution locally on edge infrastructure within the facility to ensure uninterrupted workflows. That also means faster coordination with automated systems like autonomous mobile robots and automated storage and retrieval systems. Simultaneously, ORCA leverages the cloud for centralized intelligence. When connectivity is active, the system uses the cloud for secure data backups, performance analytics and multi-site network visibility. According to Synergy, this hybrid deployment model eliminates the complexity traditionally associated with on-premise systems while actually lowering the total cost of ownership compared to conventional hosting.