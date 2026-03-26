Warehouses face $100K-hour downtime risk as cloud outages mount

In the world of warehousing, cloud computing has been a boon — except when an outage hits. According to Synergy Logistics, the maker of SnapFulfil warehouse management system (WMS), 84 percent of organizations have experienced at least one significant disruption over the past 24 months.

That’s according to the company’s report titled “Warehouse Resilience & Downtime: A Research Report on Cloud Reliance, Automation Uptime, and the Case for Hybrid WMS.” The financial toll of cloud dependency is forcing distribution centers to rethink how they keep operations running when the unexpected happens.

Brian Kirst, chief operating officer at Synergy Logistics, told FreightWaves that resiliency concerns now outweigh even the industry’s obsession with artificial intelligence.

“Right now, the downtime and resiliency are more threatening to the operations,” Kirst said. “You’re seeing recent outages with AWS and Azure and Cloudflare, even the outage with Verizon that some metropolitan areas have experienced. Those impact warehouse operations.”

Why Partial Cloud Outages Hurt Warehouses More Than Total Shutdowns

The report reveals that automation is highly dependent on continuous WMS connectivity, with nearly half reporting idling assets because of software or connectivity interruptions.

The disruption calculus has grown more complex. Total system failures get everyone’s attention, but Kirst said degraded outages — where only portions of cloud-connected automation go offline — often inflict greater damage.

“What we’re seeing is when just parts of the operation go down,” Kirst said. “If maybe you have an automation that’s connected to the cloud, if that automation goes down, that creates doubt throughout the whole operation. So you’re seeing these degraded outages being more impactful than even a complete outage.”

Warehouse Downtime Costs $5,000–$100,000 per Hour

The research notes that downtime costs for operators range from $5,000 to $100,000 per hour. The highest costs include reputational damage, overtime recovery labor and missed service-level agreements (SLAs), which collectively outweigh direct penalties.

“If the picking goes down or the inbound capabilities go down, you can really throw off an entire operation,” Kirst said. “When you look at even brands, that’s their credibility to their customers — that brand recognition or that brand credibility. And for 3PLs, their SLAs are off. They’re going to be getting chargebacks. They have an exponential volume of complaints coming back.”

The damage extends beyond immediate revenue loss. Third-party logistics providers face service-level agreement failures, chargebacks and what Kirst described as “an exponential volume of complaints” cascading through multiple customer service layers.

For brands running time-limited product drops designed to generate viral momentum, a warehouse shutdown means nobody receives their orders — destroying both the marketing investment and customer trust.

Kirst pointed to recent ransomware attacks as evidence of the growing threat.

“You’re seeing it, you know, in the UK,” Kirst said. “M&S was out for a long period of time, and the cost is significant. You’re talking tens, hundreds of thousands of dollars a day in some cases where you’re down and you’re not shipping, you’re not selling.”

Hybrid WMS with Edge Appliances: The Path to True Resiliency

The report identifies a significant shift toward hybrid WMS solutions that combine centralized cloud oversight with local operational control through edge appliances.

Kirst advocates for hybrid architecture combining edge appliances at each facility with cloud-based data synchronization — what he compared to modern Christmas tree lights that keep burning even when one bulb fails.

“Having that hybrid architecture is what we think is the direction that operations should go in,” he said. “Running edge appliance at the site level with backup into the cloud and your full data. If that cloud access is disrupted, you could still operate within each of those nodes.”

The hybrid approach places live production data on-site rather than solely in the cloud.

“You can do full operations,” Kirst said. “It is live production data on-site in your edge appliance. So you are operating, you’re just not updating to the cloud. That ability to operate when there’s a problem outside of the four walls is critical right now, and it’s really not being well addressed.”

This independence proves critical for multi-site networks. If a cloud provider suffers an attack or outage, operations continue at individual warehouses. Orders can be rerouted to functioning facilities, and data synchronizes once connectivity returns.

Cyberattacks targeting supply chain infrastructure have increased, with ransomware representing the most common threat.

“That data on-site, that live production data is disconnected from that. So it’s protected,” he said. “You can continue to operate while your provider figures it out, and then you would update back up into the cloud when they come back online.”

What This Means for 3PLs and Warehouse Operators

AI capabilities still process in the cloud, and Kirst sees artificial intelligence as complementary infrastructure that works best when paired with resilient architecture.

“It’s not going to solve that one problem you’re having. It’s not going to solve your cycle counting or your inventory,” he said. “What it needs to do is keep watch over the whole operation and make decisions that are going to keep the work flowing.”

Hybrid architecture does require IT resources some smaller operations may lack. Cloud-only deployments remain viable for facilities without dedicated technical staff.

“That’s not to say that this is for everyone,” Kirst acknowledged. “But we think that in those situations where you’re selling the trust, the credibility and the resiliency to your customers, you need to have better architecture in your operation.”