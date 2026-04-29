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Target opens $265M Houston logistics facility, adds 185 jobs 

1.2M-square-foot facility connects directly to global vendors, enabling real-time demand response across distribution network

Noi Mahoney
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By holding inventory earlier in the supply chain, Target aims to reduce congestion, lower transport costs and respond faster to store demand, the company said. (Photo: Target)

Target has opened a new 1.2 million-square-foot supply chain facility in the Houston market designed to connect directly with global suppliers and respond in real time to store demand, the company said.

The site — Target’s first-ever “receive center” — represents a $265 million investment and will create about 185 local jobs, expanding the retailer’s growing logistics footprint along the Gulf Coast, according to the company’s website.

Unlike traditional distribution centers, the Houston facility is built to intake goods directly from thousands of global vendors, hold inventory upstream and deploy it only when needed across the network. It aims to allow Target to position inventory closer to demand signals and avoid bottlenecks further downstream.

Target (NYSE: TGT), one of the largest retailers in the U.S., operates roughly 2,000 retail stores and 66 supply chain facilities across the country. 

A new node in Target’s supply chain

The Houston receive center will support six regional distribution centers and one flow center, acting as a buffer between import warehouses and store-level fulfillment.

By inserting capacity earlier in the supply chain, Target said it can better manage seasonal, bulky or hard-to-forecast goods while reducing congestion at distribution centers and store backrooms, the company said.

The facility is strategically located between Target’s import hubs in Georgia and Washington state, aiming to help shorten delivery distances and lower transportation costs.

Target also has a significant and growing supply chain presence in Mexico and other Latin American countries. The retailer opened a dedicated sourcing office in Mexico City last year.

Target officials said the Houston facility will allow it to “stock smarter and faster” by aligning inventory deployment more closely with real-time store demand.

The approach is particularly valuable during peak seasons or for trending items, enabling the company to secure goods early but delay final allocation decisions until demand signals become clearer.

Designed with virtual reality

The Houston site also marks a technology milestone for Target’s supply chain team.

The company used immersive 3D visualization and simulation tools at its XR Experience Center in Minneapolis to design the facility end-to-end before construction began — a first for the retailer.

According to the company, the virtual design process allowed teams to test workflows, optimize layouts and identify inefficiencies early, reducing costly changes after construction and improving operational readiness from day one.

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Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com