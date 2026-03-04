Newsletters Contact Us
E-commerce & FulfillmentFulfillmentLast-Mile DeliveryModern ShipperNewsParcel FreightPostalMag

Target begins roll out of next-day delivery to 20 more cities

Retailer says fast delivery translates into more sales

Eric Kulisch
·
A Target store at the Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, offers online pickup. Next-day delivery will soon be available in Fort Myers. Target next-day delivery is already available in four Florida cities, including Miami.

Target Corp. is expanding next-day delivery to 20 additional metropolitan areas, bringing the total number of cities where consumers can quickly receive online orders to more than 50.

The nation’s eight-largest retailer by revenue announced Tuesday, during its fourth-quarter earnings presentation, that it is rolling out next-day delivery to more locations in the spring, as it continues modifying stores to be mini-fulfillment centers. The expanded footprint will bring next-day delivery to 60% of the U.S. population.

Faster delivery service is coming to places like Birmingham, Alabama; Santa Barbara, California; Fort Myers, Florida; and Honolulu, according to a Target fact sheet. Target currently delivers next day in about 35 large markets. The expansion is part of $2 billion in incremental investments during 2026 for stores and operations.

Target (NYSE: TGT)  says that two-third of digital sales are fulfilled the same day, through drive-up, in-store pickup or same-day delivery for Target Circle 360 members. 

“Our same-day services generated more than $14 billion in sales last year, accounting for two-thirds of our total digital sales. And we’re investing to make those services even faster and more efficient,” said Chief Financial Officer James Lee. “We are already fast. We are cost competitive, and we’re continuing to get more efficient, and we own all the core elements of our digital fulfillment,” which is flowing to the bottom line.

Target also reported more than 30% growth for Target Plus, its third-party marketplace.

Next-day delivery is free for orders over $35 or with no minimum order amount if a person is a Target Circle 360 member or uses a Target credit card for purchases. Most items eligible for shipping are eligible for next-day delivery, including 85% of goods sold in physical stores,

Under Target’s logistics model stores serve as fulfillment hubs, which the company says increases efficiency and lowers cost. Depending on the location, Target retrieves packages from local stores and brings them to one of 11 sortation centers to sort, batch and route for delivery to local neighborhoods by Shipt, its delivery subsidiary, or third-party carriers. About 30 to 40 local stores feed each sortation center, based on the market. Orders are assigned to stores based on inventory, staffing levels, backroom size and cost-to-serve. 

Target says that removing the sorting and packing process from certain store backrooms saves valuable time and space for store teams to fulfill additional orders and serve customers. Also, because sortation center technology presorts and arranges packages for easy pickup, it reduces processing time for delivery partners. 

“Some stories really lean into fulfillment because they’ve got big backrooms and capacity. And then we have other stores sit it out. We don’t need every store shipping boxes,” said Michael Fiddelke, who took over as CEO on Feb. 1. Simplifying the workflow for store staff improves the customer experience, he explained. “For some stores, size of the in-store business should be the one and only thing we ask that team to focus on versus shipping boxes.”

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

Target picks Frontdoor Collective to test electric vehicle delivery

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com