Target begins roll out of next-day delivery to 20 more cities

Target Corp. is expanding next-day delivery to 20 additional metropolitan areas, bringing the total number of cities where consumers can quickly receive online orders to more than 50.

The nation’s eight-largest retailer by revenue announced Tuesday, during its fourth-quarter earnings presentation, that it is rolling out next-day delivery to more locations in the spring, as it continues modifying stores to be mini-fulfillment centers. The expanded footprint will bring next-day delivery to 60% of the U.S. population.

Faster delivery service is coming to places like Birmingham, Alabama; Santa Barbara, California; Fort Myers, Florida; and Honolulu, according to a Target fact sheet. Target currently delivers next day in about 35 large markets. The expansion is part of $2 billion in incremental investments during 2026 for stores and operations.

Target (NYSE: TGT) says that two-third of digital sales are fulfilled the same day, through drive-up, in-store pickup or same-day delivery for Target Circle 360 members.