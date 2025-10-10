Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Target picks Frontdoor Collective to test electric vehicle delivery

Charging stations power dedicated parcel service

Eric Kulisch
Frontdoor Collective is operating a fleet of Chevy Brightdrop electric delivery vans on behalf of Target. (Photo: Circuit EV Solutions)
Key Takeaways:

  • Frontdoor Collective is piloting a dedicated last-mile electric vehicle (EV) delivery service for Target in Dallas-Fort Worth, aiming to reduce emissions and provide reliable parcel delivery at scale.
  • The program is a collaboration between Frontdoor Collective (using a franchisee model) and Circuit EV Solutions, which provides fully managed EV fleet packages including 50 Chevrolet BrightDrop vans and charging infrastructure.
  • This initiative supports Target's expansion of next-day delivery services and demonstrates a model for nationwide EV scalability in last-mile logistics by addressing charging and support needs.
The Frontdoor Collective is providing Target Inc. dedicated last-mile delivery service in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in a trial designed to show that electric vehicles can be used at scale to reduce tailpipe emissions and provide reliable parcel delivery.

The pilot program is a collaborative effort between the Frontdoor Collective, which relies on franchisees to make deliveries instead of outsourcing work to independent contract carriers, and Circuit EV Solutions, a provider of fully managed electric vehicle fleet packages for parcel carriers that bundle vehicles, charging infrastructure and support services.

The FDC is utilizing 50 Chevrolet BrightDrop electric vans with an estimated 272-mile range for the Target (NYSE: TGT) account. 

We’re building the infrastructure backbone that makes high-volume electric delivery possible nationwide,” said Adam Greenberg, CEO at Circuit EV Solutions, in a news release on Wednesday. “By ensuring fleets have the charging support they need, we’re removing the final barrier to true EV scalability in last-mile logistics.”

The delivery collaboration comes as Target moves to expand next-day delivery to 55 markets within the next year, using its own private network. 

Eric Kulisch

