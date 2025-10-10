Target picks Frontdoor Collective to test electric vehicle delivery

The Frontdoor Collective is providing Target Inc. dedicated last-mile delivery service in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in a trial designed to show that electric vehicles can be used at scale to reduce tailpipe emissions and provide reliable parcel delivery.

The pilot program is a collaborative effort between the Frontdoor Collective, which relies on franchisees to make deliveries instead of outsourcing work to independent contract carriers, and Circuit EV Solutions, a provider of fully managed electric vehicle fleet packages for parcel carriers that bundle vehicles, charging infrastructure and support services.

The FDC is utilizing 50 Chevrolet BrightDrop electric vans with an estimated 272-mile range for the Target (NYSE: TGT) account.

“We’re building the infrastructure backbone that makes high-volume electric delivery possible nationwide,” said Adam Greenberg, CEO at Circuit EV Solutions, in a news release on Wednesday. “By ensuring fleets have the charging support they need, we’re removing the final barrier to true EV scalability in last-mile logistics.”