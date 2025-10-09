Veho beefs up parcel sorting capacity for peak season, future growth

After widening its delivery footprint to more U.S. locations this year, e-commerce courier Veho is adding a significant amount of parcel handling infrastructure in key existing markets to deepen capacity for the fast-approaching peak holiday shipping season.

New York-based Veho on Thursday announced it has expanded parcel sorting capacity by over 50% in its top markets, enabling it to meet an expected surge in B2C e-commerce demand, by increasing the size of its own facilities and partnering with other warehouse operators.

“One of the hardest things in the logistics business is ensuring you always have enough capacity to meet shippers’ demands, without having so much you become inefficient,” said Albert Silva, Veho’s senior vice president of operations, in a news release. “We are expanding our existing facilities and launching over 10 new ones — all with flexible staffing models — to ensure we can meet shippers’ needs in a cost-effective way.”

The holiday shopping season is the most lucrative period of the year for retailers of all types. E-commerce brands make on average 30% of their revenue during the four weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, when delivery volume balloons by 40% compared to earlier in the year, according to Veho.