Two last-mile parcel carriers open large US sortation centers

Parcel delivery startup Gofo on Friday opened its first U.S. super hub in Newark, New Jersey. A second large sortation center is scheduled to begin operating later this quarter in Los Angeles marking the company’s transition from a regional to a national courier.

Spanning more than 400,000 square feet, Newark is Gofo’s largest and most advanced U.S. facility. Equipped with cross-belt and narrow-belt sorters, robotic automation, and an intelligent logistics system, the hub processes more than 40,000 parcels per hour and can handle more than 700,000 parcels daily, the company said in a news release on Monday.

Fast-growing Gofo last month announced plans to invest $150 million in the two e-commerce distribution centers, giving it the infrastructure for middle-mile shipping and last-mile delivery of retailers’ e-commerce orders — and ensuring ample capacity for peak season surges. Funding covers long-term leases and facility upgrades, installation of advanced sorting technology and robotics systems, IT and data infrastructure enhancements, workforce recruitment, partner development and other launch activities, spokesman Tyler Dong said in an email exchange.

Gofo, headquartered in Los Angeles, is among a slew of independent last-mile logistics providers that cropped up after the pandemic e-commerce boom offering lower prices than FedEx and UPS, and powered by technology platforms for easily integrating with customers, dispatching drivers and optimizing route selection.