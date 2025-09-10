Veho brings e-commerce delivery network to southern California

Fast-growing e-commerce parcel carrier Veho on Wednesday announced the expansion of its delivery footprint to Southern California, underscoring how competition in the parcel sector is heating up.

Parcel shippers have increasingly turned to alternative carriers like Veho for lower delivery costs as FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service raise rates and surcharges.

Veho is now providing delivery services to much of Los Angeles, Long Beach, Orange Country and the Inland Empire, allowing e-commerce brands to reach about 8 million residents. New distribution centers in Santa Fe Springs and Ontario will enable more than 100,000 parcel deliveries per week, the company said.

Spokesman Evan Wagner said Veho is starting Southern California operations with about a dozen clients.