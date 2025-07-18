FedEx and UPS cease parcel discounts, ‘weaponize’ fuel surcharges: report

Legacy parcel carriers FedEx and UPS have begun to discontinue commercial discounts, previously offered in response to increased market competition, prioritizing instead high-yield shipments and profitability to better meet Wall Street expectations, according to the TD Cowen/AFS Freight Index published this week.

Businesses are paying more per package shipped with FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and UPS (NYSE: UPS) as the couriers’ ground networks lose volume at the bottom end and replace some of that with express volume as customers trade down in service levels. The shift of cost-conscious shippers to alternative providers with slower, cheaper services is reflected in the ground parcel cost per package reaching a record high of 32% above the index’s 2018 baseline during the second quarter.

The loss of lightweight volume resulted in a higher average billed weight per package that in turn drove up the cost per package, the report from AFS Logistics and financial services firm TD Cowen said.

Parcel volumes for the two delivery powers soared during the pandemic, but began declining in 2023 as e-commerce sales normalized, Amazon expanded and new couriers entered the market. FedEx and UPS engaged in a pricing war with startup delivery companies and retailers like Walmart for about 18 months. Management at both companies has signaled to investors this year that the focus is now on profitable parcel freight.