Tariffs are the wake-up call supply chains needed, Arkestro says

Edmund Zagorin, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Arkestro, believes the current tariff war and trade volatility could spur lasting transformation in the global supply chain.

“Never waste a good crisis,” Zagorin told FreightWave. “Leaders that are savvy are using this as a way to say, ‘look, there’s a lot of changes we’ve wanted to make. There’s never been a better moment to take AI and use it to perform some of these tasks that are very resource intensive.’”

Zagorin said supply chain leaders should view tariffs not just as a cost to manage — but as an opportunity to accelerate innovation and resilience.

“The cost of complying with tariffs — not even the tariffs themselves — has reached between 1% and 3% of the cost of every product,” Zagorin said. “Companies are spending enormous time and energy just figuring out what rules apply, and that’s unsustainable. The leaders I talk to are using this moment to rethink how procurement operates.”