Teamsters Canada seeks strike authorization vote by CN, CPKC train crews

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) have authorized strikes against Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City, the union announced Wednesday.

Some 93.3% of train and engine crews at CN returned ballots, with 97.6% voting in favor of a strike. At CPKC, 91.7% of train and engine crews returned ballots, with 99% authorizing a strike, while among members of the CPKC Rail Traffic Controllers unit, 96.6% returned ballots, with 95.3% in favor of a strike.

A strike could come as early as May 22, following the end of a mandatory 21-day federal mediation period that began Wednesday.



