Tech Ropundup: Ocean freight gets real-time container visibility upgrades

The Tech Roundup is a weekly rundown of advancements and news in the FreightTech space. This week: Ocean containers get real-time visibility enhancements, Trane Technologies brings AI to buildings and Here Technologies achieves AI ISO certification.
Gatehouse Maritime and OceanIO partner with Riege Software for new container visibility tool
Gatehouse Maritime and its OceanIO division have entered into a new partnership with Riege Software, marking a step forward in real-time container and vessel visibility for the global supply chain. The collaboration integrates OceanIO’s ocean freight tracking capabilities directly into Riege’s Transport Management System, Scope, providing freight forwarders with improved planning tools and greater transparency in ocean freight management and FreightTech advancements.
Rather than broadening their scope indiscriminately, both companies emphasize specialization. OceanIO’s work is concentrated solely on ocean freight visibility, allowing its team to deliver high-quality data, innovate quickly, and remain adaptable to customer needs. For Gatehouse Maritime CEO Kenney S. Christiansen, this focus is a deliberate choice: the aim is not to be the largest player, but to be the most precise, working closely with clients and maintaining trust-based relationships.
“The collaboration with Gatehouse Maritime and OceanIO felt natural from the very beginning. The cultural match was obvious – direct, solution-oriented communication, a shared focus on quality, and the same goal – enabling our customers to operate smarter,” says Tobias Riege, CEO of Riege Software, in a news release.
This like-minded approach extends beyond the technical collaboration. Both Gatehouse Maritime and Riege Software place value on the human element in digital business, prioritizing long-term relationships over short-term gains.
For freight forwarders, the benefit of this partnership is tangible. OceanIO’s detailed data on container and vessel movements can now be accessed directly within Scope without the need to switch systems. This level of integration streamlines workflows, reduces uncertainty in shipment tracking, and supports better decision-making in day-to-day operations. By embedding these capabilities into Scope, Riege continues its mission to simplify logistics through smart digital tools, while Gatehouse Maritime advances its vision of making ocean freight visibility both smarter and more accessible.
Supply chain disruptions are frequent, and visibility is a competitive advantage. The integration of OceanIO’s tracking data into Scope reflects a broader trend toward tighter collaboration between specialized technology providers.
Trane Technologies brings AI to energy management and sustainability in buildings
Trane Technologies has quietly embarked on a new chapter of innovation with the unveiling of its BrainBox AI Lab, a strategic effort aimed at redefining energy management and sustainability in building systems. The new lab is envisioned as a forward-looking center for experimentation and deployment, bridging the gap between concept and real-world impact in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions.
This development builds on Trane’s earlier acquisition of Montreal-based BrainBox AI in January 2025, a move that brought pioneering autonomous HVAC controls and generative AI building technologies into the company’s fold.
At the heart of the lab’s mission are autonomous control systems, predictive modeling, and advanced algorithms designed to optimize energy usage and curb emissions.
For supply chains, whose networks depend heavily on warehouses, cold storage facilities, and distribution centers, this could be game-changing. Buildings are a critical but often overlooked part of supply chain performance. Inefficient HVAC operations drive up utility costs, create unstable temperature conditions, and contribute to excess emissions, issues that affect both the bottom line and compliance with increasingly strict environmental regulations.
Energy optimization in facilities is one of the fastest ways to achieve these targets without major infrastructure overhauls. As many supply chains digitize their operational control systems, the integration of building-level AI into broader logistics platforms could offer a new layer of visibility tracking not just where goods are, but the environmental conditions in which they are stored and moved.
“Through the BrainBox AI Lab, we are bringing together world-class talent and industry-leading technology to shape the next generation of climate innovation,” said Riaz Raihan, Chief Digital Officer, Trane Technologies, in a news release. “Demand continues to grow for solutions that reduce energy, emissions and operational costs. This premier lab is an important element in our strategy to remain at the forefront of digital and AI solutions that create positive impact for our customers and the world.”
HERE Technologies becomes the first location data company to achieve ISO/IEC 42001
Amsterdam-based HERE Technologies has become the first location data company to secure ISO/IEC 42001 certification, an emerging global benchmark for responsible AI governance. With the rise in adoption of AI, it’s crucial for the transparency and accountability aspect of AI to also rise. By achieving this certification, HERE sets a strong precedent for its peers in digital mapping and location technology, signaling that innovation and responsible stewardship can go hand in hand.
ISO/IEC 42001 stands out as the world’s first standard specifically tailored to managing AI systems responsibly. Introduced in late 2023, it establishes rigorous frameworks for addressing bias mitigation, algorithmic transparency, human oversight, and governance across the full AI lifecycle.
For enterprises that rely on location-based intelligence, the certification brings tangible reassurance. It validates HERE’s systematic approach to governance, transparency, fairness, privacy protection, and alignment with emerging AI regulations worldwide. In a realm where sensitive location data is integral, such assurances are becoming increasingly essential for companies seeking to balance innovation with compliance.