Tech Ropundup: Ocean freight gets real-time container visibility upgrades

The Tech Roundup is a weekly rundown of advancements and news in the FreightTech space. This week: Ocean containers get real-time visibility enhancements, Trane Technologies brings AI to buildings and Here Technologies achieves AI ISO certification.

Gatehouse Maritime and OceanIO partner with Riege Software for new container visibility tool

Gatehouse Maritime and its OceanIO division have entered into a new partnership with Riege Software, marking a step forward in real-time container and vessel visibility for the global supply chain. The collaboration integrates OceanIO’s ocean freight tracking capabilities directly into Riege’s Transport Management System, Scope, providing freight forwarders with improved planning tools and greater transparency in ocean freight management and FreightTech advancements.

Rather than broadening their scope indiscriminately, both companies emphasize specialization. OceanIO’s work is concentrated solely on ocean freight visibility, allowing its team to deliver high-quality data, innovate quickly, and remain adaptable to customer needs. For Gatehouse Maritime CEO Kenney S. Christiansen, this focus is a deliberate choice: the aim is not to be the largest player, but to be the most precise, working closely with clients and maintaining trust-based relationships.

“The collaboration with Gatehouse Maritime and OceanIO felt natural from the very beginning. The cultural match was obvious – direct, solution-oriented communication, a shared focus on quality, and the same goal – enabling our customers to operate smarter,” says Tobias Riege, CEO of Riege Software, in a news release.