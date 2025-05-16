Texas Senate Bill Would Limit Safety Records in Truck Crash Lawsuits

The Texas Senate just passed a bill, SB 39, that could rewrite the rules for how lawsuits involving commercial truck crashes play out in court. In plain terms? If this bill becomes law, a jury wouldn’t hear about a company’s prior safety record or driver hiring decisions unless the court had already found the company at fault for the crash in question.

Supporters say it’s about fairness. Critics say it’s about hiding the skeletons in the closet – the repeat violations, the failed maintenance and the “look-the-other-way” hiring that too often sits at the heart of deadly wrecks. This isn’t happening in a vacuum. This happens when we seem to have more commercial crashes than ever. It’s the headline every single day.

Eden, North Carolina – Authorities say a city dump truck driver without a CDL ran a stop sign and killed four utility workers. The driver never should’ve been behind the wheel of any commercial truck, let alone one operated by the city.

East Ridge, Tennessee – A fiery I-75 crash took multiple lives.

Alabama – Authorities say a truck driver ran a red light, leaving two more dead.

Alabama – A commercial truck driver is charged with murder after authorities say he caused eight crashes over 28 miles during rush-hour traffic on Interstate 65 South. Investigators say he admitted to drinking an “unknown amount of tequila” before the crashes.



These aren’t outliers. This is a systemic issue, but that’s why we do what we do for those who have gone into compliance and safety. At Trucksafe, we ensure that fleets understand their risk profile, liability, risk, and moral and ethical obligation to operate safely and build defensible programs. The debate now is whether SB 39 brings more fairness or fog to the courtroom. Fleets have the ability and resources to effectively manage their drivers, potential applicants and safety programs. They’re just not doing it, and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has limited resources to ensure they’re doing it.

What Does SB 39 Actually Do?

SB 39, introduced by Sen. Brian Birdwell, would block certain kinds of evidence, like past safety violations, maintenance lapses or bad hiring practices, from being presented in the first phase of a lawsuit unless fault is already established. That means if your driver plows into someone, the jury won’t hear about the five other incidents your company had last year until the second half of the trial, if there is one.



