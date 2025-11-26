Texas throws its hat in the ring for cold chain powerhouse

Texas has made some strong developments in the cold chain supply chanel. Mexico continues to be the top trading partner with the U.S. with $226.4 billion worth of trade so far for the year, narrowly surpassing Canda. Across the state, cold-storage developers, produce importers, 3PLs, and tech-forward warehouse operators are pouring money into temperature-controlled infrastructure, turning Texas into one of the most influential cold-chain hubs in North America.

And it’s happening fast enough that the rest of the industry is starting to take notice.

New Jersey and California have been consistent powerhouses in cold chain. With proximity to pharmaceutical manufacturers and busy ports, but the newest competitor could be a sleeper.

Cold chain rewards location, and Texas has it in spades. The state sits on top of some of the most valuable freight arteries in the country: north-south interstates connecting to the Midwest, east-west lanes feeding the coasts, two of the busiest air cargo gateways in DFW and Houston, and a Gulf Coast port system that’s expanding at a breakneck pace.