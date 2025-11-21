Mexico, Port Laredo remain on top for US trade in August

Mexico remained the U.S’ largest overall trading partner in August, as cross-border commerce continued to outpace flows with Canada and China, according to the latest Department of Commerce data.

Total U.S.–Mexico trade reached $74.4 billion in August, once again surpassing Canada ($56.6 billion) and China ($33.4 billion). Mexican exports to the U.S. totaled $45.15 billion, up 3.3% from August 2024, driven by continued strength in automotive, electronics and machinery shipments.

U.S. exports to Mexico totaled $29.25 billion for the month. Although that figure was down 2.6% from a year earlier, Mexico still outpaced Canada ($27.19 billion) and China ($8.27 billion) as a destination for U.S. goods.

The August performance reflects a broader year-to-date trend: from January through August, Mexico imported $226.4 billion in U.S. goods, narrowly surpassing Canada for the first time on record.