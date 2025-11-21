Mexico, Port Laredo remain on top for US trade in August

Mexico remained the U.S’ largest overall trading partner in August, as cross-border commerce continued to outpace flows with Canada and China, according to the latest Department of Commerce data.
Total U.S.–Mexico trade reached $74.4 billion in August, once again surpassing Canada ($56.6 billion) and China ($33.4 billion). Mexican exports to the U.S. totaled $45.15 billion, up 3.3% from August 2024, driven by continued strength in automotive, electronics and machinery shipments.
U.S. exports to Mexico totaled $29.25 billion for the month. Although that figure was down 2.6% from a year earlier, Mexico still outpaced Canada ($27.19 billion) and China ($8.27 billion) as a destination for U.S. goods.
The August performance reflects a broader year-to-date trend: from January through August, Mexico imported $226.4 billion in U.S. goods, narrowly surpassing Canada for the first time on record.
Laredo, Texas, also retained the No. 1 spot among the nation’s 450 international gateways for trade.
During August, Laredo recorded a 7% year-over-year increase in total commerce to $30.3 billion, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity.
The Port of Los Angeles was the No. 2 ranked international gateway for trade in August at $29.5 billion, followed by Chicago O’Hare International Airport at $29 billion.