Mexico, Port Laredo remain on top for US trade in August

Mexico was the top buyer of U.S. goods in August, beating out Canada

Noi Mahoney
Mexico and Laredo, Texas, were the top ranked U.S. trade partner and international gateway in August, respectively. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Key Takeaways:

Mexico remained the U.S’ largest overall trading partner in August, as cross-border commerce continued to outpace flows with Canada and China, according to the latest Department of Commerce data.

Total U.S.–Mexico trade reached $74.4 billion in August, once again surpassing Canada ($56.6 billion) and China ($33.4 billion). Mexican exports to the U.S. totaled $45.15 billion, up 3.3% from August 2024, driven by continued strength in automotive, electronics and machinery shipments.

U.S. exports to Mexico totaled $29.25 billion for the month. Although that figure was down 2.6% from a year earlier, Mexico still outpaced Canada ($27.19 billion) and China ($8.27 billion) as a destination for U.S. goods. 

The August performance reflects a broader year-to-date trend: from January through August, Mexico imported $226.4 billion in U.S. goods, narrowly surpassing Canada for the first time on record.

Laredo, Texas, also retained the No. 1 spot among the nation’s 450 international gateways for trade.

During August, Laredo recorded a 7% year-over-year increase in total commerce to $30.3 billion, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity.

The Port of Los Angeles was the No. 2 ranked international gateway for trade in August at $29.5 billion, followed by Chicago O’Hare International Airport at $29 billion.

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com