The 3-ring circus that is ocean shipping — Navigate B2B

In this episode of Navigate B2B, Ocean Audit CEO Steve Ferreira shares updates from one of the more interesting weeks in the ocean freight world. He asks if there is controversy already with the National Shippers Advisory Committee.

Ferreira addresses rumors of 24/7 port operations and $400,000 jobs in logistics. Some may think ocean freight is simple, but even the best in the business have no idea what really comes next.



You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.