The art of freight photography

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about the art of capturing container ships on film with photographer Nick Souza. We’ll learn how he gets such amazing pics of these beasts of the ocean. Looking for the perfect gift for the freight lover in your family? He’ll tell us how to get prints of your favorite shots.

Mason George, President at IMC National Accounts discusses the dramatic increase in detention and demurrage fees. He also introduces us to peel piles and how they could help with port congestion.

FreightWaves’ Grace Sharkey shares what’s good in the freight world and what’s going on at the point of sale.

Plus, ocean shipping lobby grilled on carrier profits; cargo theft up as thieves take advantage of increased shipments; US won’t ban killer robots and more.

