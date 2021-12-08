  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

The art of freight photography

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, December 8, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about the art of capturing container ships on film with photographer Nick Souza. We’ll learn how he gets such amazing pics of these beasts of the ocean. Looking for the perfect gift for the freight lover in your family? He’ll tell us how to get prints of your favorite shots. 

Mason George, President at IMC National Accounts discusses the dramatic increase in detention and demurrage fees. He also introduces us to peel piles and how they could help with port congestion.

FreightWaves’ Grace Sharkey shares what’s good in the freight world and what’s going on at the point of sale.

Plus, ocean shipping lobby grilled on carrier profits; cargo theft up as thieves take advantage of increased shipments; US won’t ban killer robots and more. 

Get photo prints from Nick Souza 

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

