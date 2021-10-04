The container shipping massacre

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are kicking off the spookiest season of them all as ocean shipping conditions horrify shippers.

Radu Palamariu of Alcott Global gets us up to date on the latest in the world of supply chain executive hiring, recruiting horror stories and memes.

Anna Nagurney of University of Massachusetts Amherst shares what the return to in-person studies has been like for students and what they’re learning about logistics.

Katie Houston of Indigo is talking AgTech and the world of dry bulk shipping.

Plus, Coca-Cola resorts to bulk shipping; exports hit new highs; UPS appeals $27 million nuclear verdict; Tenstreet acquired by Providence Equity Partners; will a bad haircut in Massachusetts land a barber in the big house; and more.

