  • ITVI.USA
    15,891.640
    -10.030
    -0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.845
    0.006
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.870
    0.030
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,892.420
    -9.420
    -0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.040
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.570
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.390
    0.070
    3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.130
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,891.640
    -10.030
    -0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.845
    0.006
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.870
    0.030
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,892.420
    -9.420
    -0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.040
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.570
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.390
    0.070
    3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.130
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

The container shipping massacre

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, October 4, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are kicking off the spookiest season of them all as ocean shipping conditions horrify shippers. 

Radu Palamariu of Alcott Global gets us up to date on the latest in the world of supply chain executive hiring, recruiting horror stories and memes. 

Anna Nagurney of University of Massachusetts Amherst shares what the return to in-person studies has been like for students and what they’re learning about logistics.

Katie Houston of Indigo is talking AgTech and the world of dry bulk shipping.

Plus, Coca-Cola resorts to bulk shipping; exports hit new highs; UPS appeals $27 million nuclear verdict; Tenstreet acquired by Providence Equity Partners; will a bad haircut in Massachusetts land a barber in the big house; and more.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, October 4, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.