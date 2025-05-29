The courts are unlikely to end the trade war

Legal powerhouses section 122 and 338 offer upside

Yesterday, a U.S. court struck down President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), calling them unconstitutional and stopping 10% global tariffs and higher levies on China, Canada, and Mexico. The ruling, citing IEEPA’s misuse for trade imbalances, cut the U.S. tariff rate from 27% to 17.8%.

Trump has two legal, constitutional tools—Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 and Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930—to push his trade agenda forward without Congress. These laws provide clear limits, removing the subjective nature of Trump’s prior tariffs, which businesses will find reassuring. With upside potential, especially against China’s well-documented trade abuses, these options offer a structured path forward and may help reduce the uncertainty that has been bred by the on-again, off-again policy.