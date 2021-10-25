The curse of the shipping crisis

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to project44 founder and CEO Jett McCandless on his company’s phenomenal growth as well as his view of the market

Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) CCO Drew Herpich on what we need to know about e-commerce this holiday season

UniGroup Director of Forwarding Solutions and NVOCC Julie Metzger-Colona on the advantage of a dedicated project mgmt team

JCT’s Ian Weiland on the chassis crisis

And Project K-9 Hero’s Jason Johnson with his dog and National Ambassador K-9 Yoube talk about the great work they do for service dogs when they retire.

Plus, Amazon sellers slammed by shipping costs; c-suite and truckers don’t see eye to eye in ATRI poll; truck fords the river and more.

