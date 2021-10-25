  • ITVI.USA
    15,556.710
    2.060
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.884
    0.003
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.530
    -0.020
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,546.980
    -0.050
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.820
    -0.100
    -3.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.580
    -0.100
    -2.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.260
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    0.030
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.330
    -0.090
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.020
    -0.150
    -3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

The curse of the shipping crisis

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, October 25, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to project44 founder and CEO Jett McCandless on his company’s phenomenal growth as well as his view of the market

Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) CCO Drew Herpich on what we need to know about e-commerce this holiday season

UniGroup Director of Forwarding Solutions and NVOCC Julie Metzger-Colona on the advantage of a dedicated project mgmt team

JCT’s Ian Weiland on the chassis crisis

And Project K-9 Hero’s Jason Johnson with his dog and National Ambassador K-9 Yoube talk about the great work they do for service dogs when they retire.

Plus, Amazon sellers slammed by shipping costs; c-suite and truckers don’t see eye to eye in ATRI poll; truck fords the river and more.

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, October 25, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

